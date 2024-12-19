Trusted local handyman expands services to Northampton town centre and surrounds

Following sustained success across East Northamptonshire, John's Handyman Services today announced a significant expansion of its coverage area to include Northampton town centre and surrounding districts, bringing its highly-rated property maintenance services to more Northamptonshire residents.

The expansion will cover key Northampton areas including Abington, Kingsley, Kingsthorpe, Duston, Weston Favell, and Billing, as well as nearby communities such as Moulton, Boughton, and Collingtree. This strategic growth comes in response to increasing service requests from Northampton residents seeking reliable property maintenance solutions.

"Northampton represents a natural progression for our services," explains John. "We've received numerous enquiries from the area, and we're excited to bring our comprehensive handyman services to Northampton's vibrant communities."

The expansion will introduce John's full range of services to Northampton residents, including:

John Cammidge

Property maintenance and repairs

Plumbing and electrical work

Garden maintenance

Furniture assembly

Smart home installations

Painting and decorating

Appliance installation

To support this expansion, John has invested in additional equipment and completed thorough area familiarisation to ensure the same high standard of service that earned him a perfect 5-star Google rating. The expansion maintains his commitment to prompt response times and reliable service, with dedicated scheduling slots reserved for Northampton-based clients.

"Quality and reliability won't be compromised by our growth," John emphasises. "We're implementing a structured expansion that ensures every Northampton client receives the same meticulous attention to detail that our existing customers praise."

Recent customer Medi Shirvani's review reflects the service standard Northampton clients can expect: "John was extremely helpful, professional and courteous... a great credit to his field of work."

The expansion includes specialised services for Northampton's diverse property types, from Victorian terraces in Abington to modern developments in Upton, ensuring appropriate expertise for the area's varied architectural styles.

All work in the expanded service area will be covered by John's comprehensive £2.5m public liability insurance through Barclays, providing Northampton customers with complete peace of mind.

To celebrate the expansion, John's Handyman Services will offer Northampton residents a special introduction rate on their first booking during the first quarter of 2025.

For more information about services available in Northampton or to schedule an appointment, customers are encouraged to contact John for a no-obligation quote.

About John's Handyman Services: Based in Raunds, Northamptonshire, John's Handyman Services provides comprehensive property maintenance and improvement services across the county. With years of experience across multiple trades and full insurance coverage, the business has built a strong reputation for reliability, professionalism, and exceptional workmanship.

https://handymanjohn.co.uk/