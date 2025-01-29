Trilogy Active unveils £200,000 refurbishment of town centre gym and fitness hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading Northampton gym and fitness provider has unveiled a £200,000 refurbishment at one of its centres in the heart of Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cripps Recreation Centre, based at Northampton General Hospital, opened its refurbished facilities recently which in the words of its Managing Director makes it one of the ‘most desirable centres in the town for health and fitness.’

Cripps Recreation Centre is based at Cripps Recreation Centre Northampton General Hospital, Cliftonville Road, Northampton, NN1 5BD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths, the Forum Cinema and Berzerk Active Play Centre in Northampton as well as Belper Leisure Centre and Berzerk Active Play Centres in Derby and Birmingham.

Trilogy Active

“We are proud of our work at Cripps and the service it provides to staff at Northampton General Hospital, students and staff from the University of Northampton and the wider Northampton community.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active.

“Cripps is a thriving hub of activity and this £200,000 boost is a vote of confidence in the centre and its future.”

Trilogy Active has unveiled the investment in its gym which includes new flooring, LED lighting and redecoration across the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New equipment includes 8 new treadmills, 5 new ellipticals, an air bike, 3 half racks, a Smith Machine, 4 new benches, 2 new boxing bags and 3 news ski ergs.

“We are conscious that when a gym is popular the equipment can show wear and tear, even when it is the best quality.” John Fletcher continued. “That is why this new investment, which includes new kettlebells, medicine balls and wall balls will make a real difference.”

The investment also includes new Sauna facilities on the poolside at the popular centre.

Cripps Recreation Centre is also home to more than 70 pieces of state-of-the-art fitness equipment with a calming and stretching studio, MyRide and fitness classes, a functional training studio as well as strength, conditioning and a free weights area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise the growing demand there is for membership at Cripps as those working at Northampton General Hospital and those studying at the University of Northampton understand how important it is to look after their physical and emotional health.” John Fletcher said.

“We are also seeing growth in Trilogy Swim School at Cripps and with our popular 50+ days now taking place every Wednesday, Cripps really is the place to be in the town centre for health and fitness. That is why we are genuinely pleased to make this investment.”