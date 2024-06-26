Trilogy Active delivery of Government backed programme delivers to children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Just under £37,000 committed to fund 1680 spaces for Summer 2024.A government-funded programme that ensures disadvantaged children and young people have access to healthy food and enriching activities throughout school holiday periods has benefited thousands of families across Northamptonshire.

The Holiday Activities and Food Programme (HAF) scheme, known locally as HAF Northants, is delivered by Trilogy Active, in partnership with Northamptonshire Sport, who have been offering places for children on their 2 holiday play schemes at Lings Forum Leisure Centre and Duston Sports Centre, a bespoke HAF Sports Camp at Thomas Becket School, as well as offering places for children at Berzerk Soft Play Centre.

“We are genuinely pleased at the real difference our work on HAF is making to the local community that we serve across Northampton.” said Managing Director of Trilogy Active John Fletcher. “We have been able to offer just under 3,000 places to young people over the last twelve months and have given 120 junior active memberships to 14 to 16 years old’s.” he said.

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Active Play Centre in Northampton as well as Belper Leisure Centre and the Hickory Dickory Active Play Centres in the Midlands.

Local kids take part in HAF

The success of the programme has been highlighted by the Mother of one participant, a young person with disabilities who wanted to access the service.

Following a conversation and meeting with Trilogy Active’s Health & Wellbeing Development Manager, care was specifically organised for the young person to ensure Trilogy could meet his needs.

“Following the conversation with Trilogy Active and then arriving on the day we knew that staff were fully briefed. This gave me confidence that my son was going to be well cared for.” said the child’s Mum.

“I had got to the stage that I wouldn’t generally ask if he would be welcome in this type of session because I got used to the answer being no and that being it.” she added.

“It was my husband that encouraged me to ask the questions and we have been delighted with Trilogy’s response.”