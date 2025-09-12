Trilogy Active celebrates double shortlisting at the 2025 Northamptonshire Business Awards

Trilogy Active has been announced as a finalist in two prestigious categories at the 2025 Northamptonshire Business Awards: Charity of the Year and Apprentice of the Year.

The recognition reflects Trilogy’s commitment to tackling local health challenges through a wide range of programmes that support individuals and families both within its centres and across the community. This dedication has earned the organisation a place among the finalists for Charity of the Year.

Meanwhile, Trilogy Active apprentice Gemma Hallifax has been shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year. Working towards her Level 3 Community Sport & Health Officer qualification, Gemma has excelled in her training and made a significant contribution to the organisation.

John Fletcher, Managing Director at Trilogy Active, said: “On behalf of everyone at Trilogy and the families we support across Northampton, we are thrilled to be shortlisted for these incredible awards. Our mission is to help people get active and stay active through programmes that are affordable, accessible, and designed for all ages."

"With the support of our partners, we’re proud to deliver free opportunities both in our centres and directly in some of Northampton’s most deprived communities."

“We’re equally passionate about developing future talent. Our Apprenticeship Programme provides young people with opportunities to grow, learn, and thrive."

"Gemma’s dedication and success are a fantastic example of the positive impact apprentices bring to our organisation, and we are delighted to see her hard work recognised.”

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths, and the Forum Cinema in Northampton, as well as Belper Leisure Centre and Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Derby, Birmingham, and Atherstone.

The Northamptonshire Business Awards celebrate excellence and innovation, recognising the organisations and individuals driving positive change across the county.