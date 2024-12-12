Trilogy Active and West Northamptonshire Council partnership supports adults and kids leaving the Northampton Care System

A partnership between leading health and fitness provider Trilogy Active and West Northamptonshire Council has seen over 100 adults and children leaving the care system being given the opportunity to use pools, gyms and access exercise classes as they journey in to the next chapter of their lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is estimated that across the UK over 100,000 children are in the care system and experiencing real and impactful challenges as they leave care and move in to the community.

Trilogy Active and West Northamptonshire Council are delivering a scheme for 120 Annual Supergold memberships and 10 Annual Junior Active Memberships at Trilogy Active that are available to young adults and children leaving the care system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham and Belper Leisure Centre in the Midlands.

Inside of a gym

“We are delighted to partner with West Northamptonshire Council to make a real and lasting difference to young people and adults who are leaving the care sector in our town.” said John Fletcher, Managing Director of Trilogy Active. “There has never been more evidence that moving our bodies is essential for us to feel well, both mentally and physically.”

“This important project shows why our local gyms, pools and leisure facilities are so essential to our community.” John Fletcher continued. Working together we are committed to supporting our local communities and showing why the services provided by Trilogy Active matter so much.”

The total cost of the project is £46,185. West Northamptonshire Council are providing £7,500, £26,000 is coming from the Household Support Fund delivered by West Northamptonshire Council and Trilogy Active delivering £16,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This partnership between West Northamptonshire Council and Trilogy Active demonstrates our shared commitment to supporting care experienced individuals as they transition into independent living. Access to leisure facilities isn’t just about fitness - it’s about promoting wellbeing, building confidence, and creating a sense of community.

“We know that care leavers face unique challenges, and initiatives like this can have a profound impact on their physical and mental health, as well as their overall quality of life. By working together, we’re making a real difference in helping these young people and adults feel supported, empowered, and ready to take on the next chapter of their lives.”

The programme has seen Trilogy Active and West Northamptonshire Council partnering with the Northamptonshire Children’s Trust to ensure the memberships go to the correct people so that all users can benefit from access to all Trilogy Active Centres.

An Annual Supergold membership at Trilogy Active gives users unlimited use of all five Trilogy Active gyms, four swimming pools, over 220 fitness classes, two health suites and free cinema and off peak racket sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Junior Active Membership at Trilogy Active includes a weekly lesson in swimming, gymnastics or football plus swimming, cinema, holiday activities, after schools clubs, rollerskating, Berzerk and gym use for those over 11 years old.

“This important programme started in September 2024 and we are delighted that already, 100% of memberships have been allocated and they run until August 2025.” John Fletcher, the Managing Director of Trilogy Active continued. “The 130 memberships that this programme includes, covers approximately 15% of all care leavers receiving this benefit in Northampton.”