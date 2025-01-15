Trilogy Active and Local MP for Northampton South join forces to highlight importance of active play

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A leading Northampton health and fitness provider has joined forces with its local Member of Parliament to highlight the importance of active play for the town’s children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trilogy Active, who owns and operates Berzerk Active Play at Moulton Park in the town welcomed Mike Reader, the Member of Parliament for Northampton South, through their doors last week.

Trilogy Active operates Cripps Recreation Centre, Danes Camp, Duston Sports Centre, Lings Forum, The Mounts Baths and the Forum Cinema as well as Berzerk Active Play Centres in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham and Belper Leisure Centre in the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe, support, promote and deliver evidenced based active play that benefits the cognitive, social and physical development of children across Northampton and the U.K.” said Managing Director of Trilogy Active John Fletcher.

Children playing at Berzerk Active Play Centre in Northampton

“We’re breaking down the out-dated stereotypes that ‘soft’ play used to have and we’re sharing our work with decision makers like Mike to ensure the real difference active play can make in the health of the nation’s children.”

As a not-for-profit organisation Trilogy Active operates Active Play facilities across the Midlands with venues in Northampton, Derby and Birmingham. They work in partnership and deliver services for Local Authorities, the NHS and Universities in the communities that they serve.

“I was pleased to be invited to Berzerk Active Play centre and hear about the great work that John Fletcher and his team deliver for children and families across Northampton and the East Midlands.” said Mike Reader, Member of Parliament for Northampton South. “Active Play benefits the cognitive, social and physical development of children and Trilogy Active are delivering great work and highlighting the real difference this makes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to working in partnership with the team at Trilogy Active and Berzerk to highlight the importance of active play and its positive impact on the development of children in Parliament and on a national level.”

Mike Reader MP with John Fletcher from Trilogy Active at Berzerk Soft Play

Trilogy Active are members of national lobby group Play England who believe and promote in a child’s ‘Freedom to play.’

Play England campaign for England to be a child-friendly country where all children and young people have freedom to play at home, at school, in parks and public spaces.

They believe all children and young people should have freedom — time, space, permission and opportunity — to play indoors and outdoors and everyone is aware of the importance of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit Mike Reader heard about the work of Trilogy Active and its Berzerk Active Play centres across the East Midlands including in Birmingham and Derby.

The Member of Parliament also discussed the importance of raising the profile of active play in Westminster to ensure the Government recognises its vital role in the future health and well-being of the nation’s children.

As part of their commitment to the community that they serve, Trilogy Active delivers specialist and dedicated Active Play S.E.N.D sessions and the Holiday and Activities and Food Programme (HAF) for families in receipt of free school meals through holiday periods at its Active Play Centres.

“We will continue to deliver, support and promote the evidence-based benefits of Active Play, in both structured and ‘just play’ environments, to the community that we serve.” John Fletcher continued. “We will continue to work alongside local and national decision makers as a fundamental part of the health and well-being of children in the UK.”

To find out more about Berzerk and its commitment to Active Play please visit Northampton Berzerk | Junior Activity Centre

To find out more about Play England their work please visit Play England