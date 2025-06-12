Tresham College celebrates the re-opening of refurbished Manor Restaurant

Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group, celebrated the re-opening of its newly refurbished Manor Restaurant in Corby on June 10. The event showcased a refreshed and modern space where Hospitality and Catering students hone their skills in a real-world setting, serving the local community and beyond.

The re-opening event was attended by local dignitaries, including the Mayor of Kettering, and was officially hosted by Yiannis Koursis OBE, Chief Executive of The Bedford College Group. Staff, students, and community leaders joined together for the occasion, highlighting the importance of hands-on learning and community engagement.

Guests were welcomed with a delightful selection of canapés, expertly prepared and served by the college’s Hospitality and Catering students. These bite-sized creations showcased the students’ talent and professionalism, as well as the high standards of the newly updated teaching facilities.

The event also offered visitors a chance to explore the transformed restaurant space, which now features a stylish and professional environment tailored to support student learning.

Re-furbished bar area at the Manor Restaurant.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, remarked: “This refurbishment represents a significant investment in the future of our students and the local community. The Manor Restaurant is not just a space to eat, it’s a space to grow, learn, and connect.”

The event highlighted the college’s continued commitment to vocational excellence and its dedication to providing students with opportunities that prepare them for success in the hospitality industry.

Oscar Plomer, Level 2 Catering Student, said: "I love the new look of the Manor Restaurant, the space looks great. I enjoy the rush of live service and being in the moment. Serving real people pushes you to care more about your work because you want to make an impression as a chef.

"The Manor has helped me become more independent in my work life. I've created two award-winning canapés: a gold medal-winning beef wellington canapé and a silver medal-winning fish and chips canapé. I'm really happy with both."

The newly refurbished Manor Restaurant.

Tegan Chettle, Level 2 Hospitality & Catering student, commented: "The Manor Restaurant looks amazing, with the new look it's really added to the professional atmosphere we need to create. It emulates a real setting, which helps us develop all our hosting and front-of-house skills.

"Having this restaurant environment makes you feel like you're working in the industry, not just at a college. It's already helping me shape my future goals. I'm planning to continue with Level 3 Front of House Leadership after this, but my larger dream is to set up my own charity, creating large-scale food kitchens in underdeveloped countries to provide jobs and, as cliché as it sounds, feed the world."

Fellow Hospitality & Catering student, Flavia Skinner, added: “The Manor Restaurant re-opening has completely transformed the experience from something created for students, into a genuine restaurant setting that benefits both guests and those of us working here.

"This professional environment has been invaluable for me as a mature student changing careers. I wanted to go beyond just being 'the feeder of the house' to understanding how a professional kitchen operates, how meals come together and what pairs well with what. That's knowledge I can apply to my true passion for baking, which I'm showcasing tonight with my award-winning macarons."

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, officially re-opened the newly refurbished Manor Restaurant at Tresham College, Corby, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Manor Restaurant is now open to the public and takes bookings for themed dinner evenings and business functions, giving students invaluable experience delivering high-quality service in a live setting.

For more information, visit the website.