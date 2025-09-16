Tresham College apprentices refurbish Tayto Factory control panels

Tayto Group factory in Corby has undertaken a refurbishment project with the help of a cohort of engineering apprentices from Tresham College, part of The Bedford College Group.

The trainee engineers from Tayto Group, who are all completing their apprenticeships through Tresham College, successfully refurbished a set of control panels, putting their newly acquired skills and training to good use.

The project brought together four apprentices at different stages of their training: first-year Katie Ashcroft and Samuel Smith, and third-year Albert Crockford and Stephen Pack. Even though the academic year had already ended, the team returned for an intensive four-day workshop so that they could apply their skills to a real-world challenge.

Working from a 21-page wiring diagram and technical specification provided by Tayto’s engineering team, the apprentices were tasked with rebuilding the panels to precise standards. From component layout and isolator placement to company-specific cable colours, accuracy was essential.

The team also used the College’s specialist MG4 printer to produce professional cable markers, creating a finish that looks every bit as good as it performs.

The refurbished panels have now been delivered back to Tayto, where they will be installed and commissioned as part of the project’s second phase. This will include programming controllers and introducing new sensor technology, creating a modernised system built by its own apprentices.

Paul Granfield, Head of Employer Partnerships for Engineering at Tresham College, said: “This wasn’t a classroom exercise, it was live engineering. Our apprentices had to deliver to industry standards, and they rose to the challenge brilliantly. The feedback from Tayto’s team has been outstanding, and we are incredibly proud of what they achieved.”

Nic Platt, Group Learning & Development Business Partner at Tayto Group, added: “We are delighted to see our apprentices making such a real contribution to the business so early in their careers. Partnering with Tresham College has allowed us to invest in future talent, while also bringing fresh energy and ideas into our factory. This project is a great example of what can be achieved when education and industry work hand in hand.”

For the apprentices, the project was more than just panel wiring; it was a test of teamwork, confidence, and technical know-how. It also showcased the value of apprenticeships: combining formal training with real industry experience that benefits both learners and employers.

With Tayto and Tresham planning more joint projects, this collaboration will continue to develop the engineers of tomorrow.

Apprenticeship opportunities are available across The Bedford College Group, offering the chance to gain practical experience, develop valuable skills, and work alongside industry professionals.

To find out more, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/study/apprenticeships/