Travis Perkins colleagues undertake 538-mile charity challenge to support Alzheimer’s Society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The HR team, from Northampton based national builders’ merchants Travis Perkins completed an impressive charity challenge to support their charity partner, Alzheimer's Society this week.

From May 10th to May 18th, the eight-strong team collectively covered the ambitious 583 mile distance, the equivalent from Travis Perkins Macduff, in Aberdeenshire, to Travis Perkins Marsh Barton, in Exeter. This challenge involved walking, running, cycling (both on road and static bikes), rowing, and other activities to reach their goal.

The colleagues who are based across the country, including Margaret Ollerenshaw, Alison O'Connell, Alice Sheard, Ambrin Shah, Helena Dale, Jenny Shooter, Loren Eggleston, and Sam Diggins, each contributed 72 miles over the nine-day period, and averaged eight miles per day. Their combined fundraising efforts will support those living with dementia, contribute to groundbreaking research, and help advocate for dementia to receive the priority it deserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Ollerenshaw, HR Director at Travis Perkins, shared her enthusiasm:

Travis Perkins HR team raise money for Alzheimer's Society

"We are thrilled to have taken on this challenge for Alzheimer's Society. Each mile we covered is a step towards better support for those affected by dementia and a contribution to vital research. Our team is committed to making a difference, and we hope to inspire others to support this worthy cause."

Lizzie Pearl, Head of Corporate Partnerships, Alzheimer’s Society comments:

“Dementia is the UK’s biggest killer and over 900,000 people are living with the condition – the need for support has never been greater. We want to say a huge thank you to the HR team at Travis Perkins for leading the way with their impressive challenge and raising over £1,250 to provide help and hope for those affected by dementia.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team initially set a fundraising goal of £1,000 but thanks to the support from colleagues, family, friends, and the community, they surpassed this target, raising an impressive £1,270.

Alzheimer's Society plays a crucial role in providing support and resources for individuals and families affected by dementia. The funds raised by the Travis Perkins HR team's challenge will give vital support to people facing the most frightening times of their lives, while also funding groundbreaking research.

For more information on how to support the HR team’s fundraising efforts for the Alzheimer's Society, please visit:

Earlier this year Travis Perkins announced a three-year partnership with Alzheimer’s Society, a charity that works with people living with and affected by dementia. The partnership will raise vital funds giving help and hope to people living with dementia today and in the future.