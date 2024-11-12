Trail hunting community honours the fallen at poignant service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents from Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire, as well as riders, horses and hounds from the local trail hunting community, gathered in silence on Saturday to honour those who served in the two World Wars and more recent conflicts.

Over a hundred people attended the annual ceremony organised by the Bicester Hunt with Whaddon Chase (BHWC) and St. Peter & St. Paul’s Church in Chipping Warden on Saturday, 9 November, in commemoration of Armistice Day and in remembrance of those who have lost their lives in service.

Ollie Cornock, Joint-Master of the Bicester Hunt with Whaddon Chase, shared: “This ceremony, held for several years now, has become a cherished tradition. It was heartening to see so many from the village and the local rural and farming communities come together. This day allows us all to pause, reflect, and pay our respects to those who have died in war and to those impacted by conflict.

“The sight of horses and hounds joining us for this remembrance is very poignant. Hounds have likely gathered here in Chipping Warden, an ancient market village, for centuries, and the presence of so many horses is especially powerful, considering the significant role they played in the First World War.”

The Bicester Hunt with Whaddon Chase at the Armistice memorial service, Chipping Warden

A wreath was laid by Gareth Bow, huntsman of the BHWC, in tribute to the fallen. There was also a collection in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

The Royal British Legion describes Remembrance Day as “a national opportunity to remember the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended our freedoms and protected our way of life”.