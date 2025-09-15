Towcester photographer celebrates first year at Towcester Mill with launch of luxury Santa experience

The Santa Experience at Miranda Walton Photography - booking now open.

Local photographer Miranda Walton is celebrating the first anniversary of her studio at Towcester Mill, marking a successful year of capturing memories for families across Northamptonshire and surrounding areas.

With 17 years of award-winning experience, Miranda has welcomed families, new parents, children and much-loved pets into her Towcester Mill studio. Alongside the relaxed, characterful indoor space, the nearby Watermeadows provide a stunning outdoor backdrop — giving families the chance to enjoy a variety of portraits in one session.

Miranda is passionate about encouraging families to print their photographs rather than leaving them on phones and computers. From maternity and newborn portraits to growing families, she helps clients press pause on life’s fleeting stages and turn them into artwork that can be enjoyed every day.

To celebrate her first year at Towcester Mill, Miranda is also unveiling her luxury Santa Experience for Christmas 2025. Families will step into a magical festive setting where children enjoy a story-led visit with Santa, time in beautifully styled sets, and leave with portraits that capture the wonder of the season.

Towcester Photography Santa Experience this year.

Miranda said: “It’s been a fantastic first year in Towcester, and I’m so grateful to the families who’ve trusted me with their memories. The Santa Experience is something really special — I can’t wait to welcome families and give them portraits they’ll treasure for years.”

For more information please visit www.mirandawalton.com or www.the-santa-experience.co.uk