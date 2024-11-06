Towcester mental health charity expands to four days a week

Exciting News from renew169 Wellbeing Cafe! - Now open Monday to Thursday 10 am to 3 pm renew169 Wellbeing Café will open an additional day from Thursday 7th November due to increased demand for their services and thanks to funding from a Reaching Communities National Lottery Grant.

Renew169 Wellbeing Café is a small charity situated centrally in Towcester, offering a quiet shared space where people struggling with their emotional/ mental health are welcome.

It is a place where it’s okay not to be okay. Their core values have been developed by their visitors’ comments and are as follows: non-judgemental; welcoming, responsive, supportive and a safe space.

Visitors to renew169 Wellbeing can take part in activities, guided by the Five-Ways-to-Wellbeing (Get Active, Connect, Give, Take Notice and Keep Learning).

Manager - Shelagh Chapman

In addition to their 'drop-in' café support they hold a weekly peer-to-peer support group; 'Grief, Comfort and Coffee' which is for anyone who is facing any sort of loss.

The Manager of the charity, Shelagh Chapman, said: "Since opening in 2018, we have experienced a large increase in visitors, often with diverse needs, seeking support for their emotional or mental health.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for us to offer a quiet space as we have so many people regularly attend the café. In the first six months of 2024 we welcomed over 81 new visitors in addition to supporting our regular visitors."

’renew169 Wellbeing Café is not a crisis café, but also acts as a signposting service, referring on to additional or alternative services where appropriate.

Jemma - Wellbeing Assistant Wednesday and Thursday

The services offered have evolved in line with the diverse and changing needs of the local community. In 2023 there were over 2000 visits to renew169 with over 400 unique visitors. Over 1600 visitors used renew169 as repeat visitors.

Anyone of any age is very welcome to call into the Café at any time for well-being support, but as renew169 extend their opening hours, they would particularly like to hear the thoughts of any young adults struggling with their mental health about what they might offer on Thursdays which would benefit those in this age group.

Jemma will be the assistant in the Café on Thursdays and is particularly keen to hear from anyone aged 18-30. You can contact her on [email protected] or 07599 241098 (Wednesdays and Thursdays)