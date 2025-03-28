Towcester Mayor visits Watling Lodge for Friendship in Bloom Event

This special event was attended by Towcester Mayor Cllr Damian Reynolds who mingled with Owners and visitors

At Friendship in Bloom, visitors had the chance to meet existing Owners, hear their stories, and see the strong sense of community that has blossomed at Watling Lodge. Visitors enjoyed light refreshments, took guided tours of the development and discovered what makes Churchill Living so special.

Kate Riley, Area Sales Manager for Churchill Living’s Central division commented: “It was lovely seeing Owners and visitors come together at our Friendship in Bloom event. Towcester is a town brimming with activity and community to enjoy and showcasing this in our Lodge was fantastic.

Watling Lodge is comprised of 44 one- and two-bedroom apartments, ideally located in the heart of Towcester, with a Waitrose supermarket next door and a variety of shops, restaurants, and local amenities close by. Each apartment is completely self-contained, offering privacy and peace when desired. Owners will also have use of the exclusive Owners’ Lounge, complete with a coffee bar where views of landscaped gardens can be enjoyed.

Watling Lodge, Towcester, Northamptonshire

Whether exploring the historic Towcester Mill Brewery, the stunning St Lawrence’s Church, or taking a short trip to Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix, there is something for everyone in Towcester.

To find out more about Watling Lodge, call 01327 530 210 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.