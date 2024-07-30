Towcester magician lands Las Vegas residency
Freeview channel 276
They started their careers entertaining holidaying families in Skegness, Bognor Regis and Minehead, now they are rubbing shoulders with the world’s top celebrities.
In recent weeks they’ve performed for legendary magicians David Copperfield, David Blaine and Criss Angel and their celebrity endorsements include Simon Cowell, Dita Von Teese, Gordon Ramsay, Daniel Radcliffe and Hugh Jackman.
They describe their often sold-out 80-minute show The Conjurors – The Cabin of Wonders at Vegas’ at Orleans Hotel & Casino as a very British story-telling mix of magic and mind-reading and effects with their amazed audience! It is a mystical journey that shows anything is possible.
And that’s the message they want to give to people of all ages who have a dream: “We love living and working in Vegas. Dreams do come true and we are very blessed to be living ours. We wake up every morning with a smile and the excitement of performing on a Las Vegas stage,” said Natasha.
“From a very young age we’ve both been mesmerised by every aspect of magic and performance. We have worked tirelessly for over 10 years, putting on over 3,000 shows all over the world. It’s been quite a journey now we’re officially the first British duo with a Vegas residency,” said Matthew.
As The Conjurors, Matthew and Natasha have wowed audiences in 32 countries, entertained on some of the world’s leading cruise ships and performed for The Prince and Princess of Wales in Bahamas.
They have also featured on global television including Masters of Illusion, Penn and Tellers - Fool Us, Fox Five and Good Morning Britain.
The couple, who first met in London’s West End where they later went on to perform (two sold-out shows) at Wonderville Magic & Cabaret Theatre, are engaged and planning a Vegas wedding in September.
As well as the celebrity endorsements they’ve garnered over 400 5-star reviews. Their latest is typical: “Such an incredible performance! It can’t even be compared to anything else. Our minds were completely blown, second time seeing them and still such a wow factor. Highly highly recommend! They will leave you speechless! Definitely will plan to see them again.”
The Conjurors perform six nights a week at The Orleans Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
