Towcester Community Poppy Project

By Sue Hamilton
Published 30th Oct 2025, 17:43 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 09:16 GMT
The Towcester Poppy Cascade and art boards went up last week at the Garden of Remembrance at the Parish Church (St Lawrence Church) and the Market Square and the Cemetery have been decorated with poppies.

We have been very fortunate to engage the help of our local businesses to put up window displays using recycled poppy wreaths alongside a war story of Towcester – some about the war manoeuvres of WW1 and some personal stories from the World Wars.

We would like to encourage people to visit Towcester and walk around the town and view these window displays. If they stop for food and drink and a bit of retail therapy along the way they would be very welcome but the main message is that as time goes by it is important for each generation to be educated about the past and the sacrifices made for our freedom today.

Window display at Molly & Co.

Window display at Molly & Co. Photo: Submitted

Recycled poppy wreath and a photo of the Towcester War Memorial displayed at Mooch

Recycled poppy wreath and a photo of the Towcester War Memorial displayed at Mooch Photo: Submitted

Poppy helpers at work

Poppy helpers at work Photo: Submitted

Display in a window at the Town Hall

Display in a window at the Town Hall Photo: Submitted

