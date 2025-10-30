Towcester Community Poppy Project

We have been very fortunate to engage the help of our local businesses to put up window displays using recycled poppy wreaths alongside a war story of Towcester – some about the war manoeuvres of WW1 and some personal stories from the World Wars.

We would like to encourage people to visit Towcester and walk around the town and view these window displays. If they stop for food and drink and a bit of retail therapy along the way they would be very welcome but the main message is that as time goes by it is important for each generation to be educated about the past and the sacrifices made for our freedom today.