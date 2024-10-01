Towcester-based ‘lifeline’ transport service set to expand thanks to funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community transport service which provides a lifeline to its users is expanding its fleet thanks to funding from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

Towcester-based Ability was awarded a £477,181 grant by West Northamptonshire Council, out of the Government’s Rural England Prosperity Fund (REPF) and UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

The community transport provider has used the money to buy four new minibuses, increasing the size of its fleet to 14 vehicles and allowing the service to reach even more people and places across the West Northamptonshire area.

The not-for-profit Community Interest Company has so far taken delivery of two Mercedes-Benz Sprinters, and officially launched them at an event at the Council’s offices at The Forum in Towcester this week. The two new vehicles will soon be joined by two Mercedes Cityliners.

people surrounding a minibus

It’s all a far cry from Ability’s humble beginnings in 2018, when Directors Lynn and Nigel Hinch raised money for a single minibus with the aim of helping to reduce isolation and loneliness for those without access to public transport, or who might otherwise struggle to get out and about.

Today the organisation operates a wide range of on-demand bus services across West Northamptonshire, linking villages and towns via regular routes as well as taking people on shopping trips and outings, and even offering door-to-door transport for those who need it.

Ability’s impact on the communities it serves was recently celebrated by BBC Radio Northampton, who awarded the service the Great Neighbour Award in its Make a Difference Awards 2024.

“I think people consider us more than a bus service,” said Lynn.

“We take people from A to B of course, but it’s also about the friendships people build while they’re on those journeys. Our drivers are so friendly and patient, and they become part of the passengers’ lives. We have regular shopping trips, and the people on those trips will often get their shopping done as quickly as possible so they can catch up over a coffee afterwards!

“The more we have expanded, the more need for our services we’ve discovered. We give freedom to people who would otherwise feel trapped. To receive this funding is a real lifesaver for us and the communities we serve – the more support we have the more places we can reach and the more services we can provide to those who need it.”

Ability is one of seven community transport operators to receive money from a £951,000 pot set up by West Northamptonshire Council thanks to the REPF and UKSPF funds. In Ability’s case, the majority came from REPF.

Brackley Volunteer Car Scheme, Cogenhoe & Whiston Parish Council’s Village Hopper service, the Comm Minibus, Daventry Area Community Transport, Northampton Door to Door and Towcester Area Door to Door all also benefited from a share of the funds.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “Ability provides a fantastic service that makes a genuine difference to the lives of people right across West Northamptonshire.

“It’s wonderful to be able to support them and other community transport operators across the area through the REPF and UKSPF schemes, and I look forward to seeing positive difference this funding will make to our communities.”

Cllr Daniel Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture & Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “The UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) is delivering significant economic benefits for West Northamptonshire and by using this funding to invest in essential community transport services, we are not only enhancing connectivity across our area but also ensuring that these vital services are accessible to everyone.

“This funding is helping to bridge gaps, reduce isolation, and provide reliable transportation options for all residents. The expansion of services like Ability demonstrates our commitment to building stronger, more connected communities, and supporting the economic growth and well-being of our area.”

People can find out more about REPF and UKSPF funding on the WNC website

More information about ABILITY can be found at abilitycic.org.uk