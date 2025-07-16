Towcester-based charities boosted by more than £41,000 in funding

More than £41,000 has been awarded to 12 local charities in and around Towcester from the Towcester Park Community Fund, which is managed by Northamptonshire Community Foundation on behalf of IM Properties.

Northamptonshire Community Foundation in partnership with IM Properties launched the Towcester Park Community Fund in November 2024, to support projects that strengthen communities, enhance the natural environment and promote positive change in Towcester, Tiffield, Greens Norton and Easton Neston.

Kerry Amory, Social Value Manager at IM Properties said: “It’s been fantastic to support the launch of the Towcester Park Community Fund and to be part of the first decision-making panel. The diversity of applications we received reflects the incredible work happening in the local area, and we’re proud to play a role in helping these organisations thrive. I’m really looking forward to learning more about the groups we’ve supported and following their journeys as they deliver such important impact in their communities.”

The first decision-making panel for the fund saw more than £41,000 allocated to 12 grassroots organisations including Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School, Friends of Towcester Primary School, Gayton and Tiffield Community Transport, Home-Start Daventry and South Northamptonshire, Renew 169 Wellbeing Cafe, South Northants Volunteer Bureau, Sponne School Parents and Friends Association, The Never Alone Project, The Towcester Museum, Tove Benefice Children and Families, Towcester Midsummer Music Festival, and Towcester Studio Band.

Towcester Midsummer Music Festival was funded by the Towcester Park Community Fund

More information about the funded work that will be carried out by these groups is featured below.

IM Properties is a Midlands-based developer currently delivering a new employment park in Towcester, which is expected to create 1,500 jobs.

Since its inception 24 years ago, Northamptonshire Community Foundation has awarded more than £24 million in grants to thousands of grassroots charities and community organisations across the county. The foundation’s Chief Executive, Rachel McGrath, said: "We’re delighted to be working in partnership with IM Properties to deliver the Towcester Park Community Fund, which is already making a tangible difference to people’s lives. These grants are supporting fantastic local charities that are strengthening communities, improving wellbeing and creating opportunities across Towcester and surrounding villages. We’re deeply grateful to IM Properties for their commitment to supporting grassroots action where it’s needed most.”

12 South Northamptonshire-based groups have been awarded funding from the Towcester Park Community Fund, through Northamptonshire Community Foundation:

Friends of Nicholas Hawksmoor Primary School will secure their pocket park pond with a gate and dipping platforms to ensure safe access for children

Friends of Towcester Primary School will provide more nutritious and well-balanced school meals

Gayton and Tiffield Community Transport will use their grant award to continue their transport services in South Northamptonshire

Home-Start Daventry and South Northamptonshire will supply basic gardening equipment and support to families with children under five

Renew 169 Wellbeing Cafe will continue running their Stroll and Soup sessions

South Northants Volunteer Bureau will use their grant award to cover essential service costs that will enable them to continue providing essential support services

Sponne School Parents and Friends Association will use their grant award towards a new school minibus

The Never Alone Project will run Walk and Talk groups and peer support sessions to strengthen their connection with local communities

The Towcester Museum will improve the inclusivity and accessibility of their website

Tove Benefice Children and Families will run a free lunch club for students experiencing mental health issues

Towcester Midsummer Music Festival will use their grant award to run this year’s festival

Towcester Studio Band will provide free weekly brass tuition classes for children from local primary schools

