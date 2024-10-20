‘’Time for you’’: Juniper House Care Home’s Carer’s Café

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Juniper House Care Home, Brackley, is pleased to announce the launch of its ‘’Helping Hearts afternoon tea- The Carer's Café’’, a supportive community for local carers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Juniper House Care Home, Brackley, is pleased to announce the launch of its ‘’Helping Hearts afternoon tea- The Carer's Café’’, a supportive community for local carers. The café aims to bring together those caring for loved ones over a cup of coffee and delicious cake, providing a forum to discuss topics such as elderly care, dementia care, nutrition, and emotional and psychological support.

The Carer's Café offers a relaxing break for carers, a space to share thoughts and experiences with like-minded individuals. Expert advice will be available on dementia care, nursing care, and nutrition, providing an opportunity to address concerns. Our dedicated Champion team will guide you through this process. Enjoy complimentary hot drinks and freshly baked cakes from our chefs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join us for a well-deserved break, sharing life experiences and enjoying Juniper House's renowned hospitality and warmth. Our motto, "Care for the Carers," reflects our commitment.The Carer's Café will meet regularly, becoming a permanent haven for those selflessly caring for others.

Carer's Cafe at Juniper

Date & time: Monday, 28th October 2024, 2.00pm to 3.30pm. Location: Juniper House Care Home, Brackley Contact: 01280 845570 or [email protected] for more information.

Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.