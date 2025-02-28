Tilia Homes offers Northamptonshire women site management experience

Tilia Homes, part of the untypical group, is encouraging women to apply for site management experience as part of the Women into Home Building (WiHB) programme.

The funded three-week programme includes an initial week of online training and insight sessions, followed by a two-week work experience placement. The programme also offers contributions towards travel and childcare costs.

Developed by the Home Builders Federation (HBF) in collaboration with leading regional and national home builders, the initiative seeks to expand the talent pipeline and foster gender diversity within site management. Women currently account for 16 per cent of the construction workforce, with only four per cent working as site managers.

Tilia Homes, along with Hopkins Homes, both part of housebuilding group untypical, are among 11 housebuilders to have signed up to the programme, which will provide 38 placements in total offering training, support and work placements.

Kirsty Newman during her time at Tilia Homes

It is the second time Tilia Homes has signed up to the programme, with its Central region offering a placement at its Landimore Park development in Hardingstone, Northamptonshire.

Amerjit Atwal, Regional Managing Director at untypical’s central region, said: “We are delighted to be offering a placement at Landimore Park in Hardingstone, as part of the Women into Home Building programme. We are proud to be working alongside the HBF to break down barriers to entry and empower more women into construction.”

Last year, Kirsty Newman joined Tilia Homes as part of the WiHB programme. She said: “The placement was a brilliant opportunity to ‘get my foot in the door’ of the construction industry. It has allowed me to explore different areas within construction and see where my interests and skills suit.”

“The most rewarding aspect has been the continuous learning experience. I was able to absorb a wealth of knowledge from my colleagues, both through training and discussions. I’ve been amazed by the number of technical terms I’ve added to my vocabulary! Everyone was incredibly welcoming and supportive.”

Kirsty continued, “During my time at untypical, I gained a wide range of experiences across various departments within the organisation. I enjoyed taking part in a Women’s Networking Launch, representing a huge stride forward in promoting diversity and empowering women within the company. I was inspired by the Sales Director’s leadership journey and the valuable lessons she shared.”

The application window closes on Sunday 23 March 2025 at 5.00 pm. Those interested are encouraged to apply at HBF.co.uk/WIHB.