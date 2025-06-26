TikTok health and fitness influencer visits Northampton retirement village

Residents pose with Bailey Greetham post-workout

Social media influencer, Bailey Greetham, recently visited Richmond Villages Northampton to host an exercise class and talk to the residents about the importance of staying active.

Bailey spent time with the residents, sharing stories and jokes, before taking them through a physical activity class suited to their demographic and abilities.

Bailey founded Be Great Fitness at the age of 17 to inspire and motivate the elderly community to participate in physical activity. As part of an ongoing partnership, he regularly visits Richmond Villages and Bupa Care Homes to run fitness activities and classes to boost residents’ overall well-being.

Tom Boarder, village manager of Richmond Villages Northampton, commented: “Bailey was wonderful with our residents, they adored him. He ran a great session that kept everyone engaged while trying new exercises.

“Bailey shared easy exercises our residents can continue. His visit was very beneficial for our residents’ health and wellbeing and we are looking forward to hosting Bailey again in the future.”

Bailey Greetham added: "Together, we’re making it possible for Bupa residents across the country to access top-quality exercise and wellness programs, delivered by our dedicated team of expert instructors. Ultimately, creating moments that move people, helping them live longer, healthier, happier lives."

At Richmond Villages Northampton, Bailey played seated volleyball with the residents to boost their physical and mental well-being and help them maintain an active lifestyle.