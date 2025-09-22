Thrill-seeking supporters take to the skies for The Lewis Foundation

ALLPaq's Phill Allen getting ready for take off!

Five brave supporters of The Lewis Foundation took fundraising to new heights recently, completing an adrenaline-fuelled wing walk at Sywell Aerodrome, raising over £3,000 so far.

Phill Allen, Joseph Emsden, Sarah Barnard, Nikki Crook and Steph Halsden bravely strapped themselves to the wings of a biplane as a highly qualified pilot put the aircraft through its paces, performing dramatic flypasts and breathtaking manoeuvres, all in the name of raising vital funds for the charity.

The Lewis Foundation provides over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adults undergoing cancer treatment in 17 hospitals across the Midlands. Every penny raised from the wing walk will go directly towards funding these packs, which bring comfort and smiles to patients during some of their toughest moments.

One of the wing walkers, Phill Allen from ALLPaq Ltd, a long-term supporter of The Lewis Foundation, said: “It was absolutely incredible. I can’t say I wasn’t petrified but the adrenaline and the view were fantastic. Knowing that every second up there was helping to raise money for such an important cause made it even more special and I’m so proud to have been part of this challenge. I can’t wait to see how much we can raise together.”

Team picture of the brave fundraisers.

Lorraine Lewis, CEO and co-founder of The Lewis Foundation, added: “We are constantly amazed by the creativity of our supporters, and a wing walk really takes it to the next level! We’re so grateful to all five wing-walkers for taking on such a daring challenge to support our work. The money raised will make such a huge difference to the lives of adults receiving cancer treatment and we couldn’t be any more proud of them all if we tried.”

The group has raised over £3,000 so far but the fundraising efforts are still ongoing and there’s still time to show your support. Donations can be made via their JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/campaign/tlfwingwalk

The Lewis Foundation is arranging another Wing Walk in 2026 to mark the charity’s 10th birthday next year. For more information, visit: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk/event-details/10thbirthdaywingwalk