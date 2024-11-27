Thousands of those aged 65 and over urged to get their flu vaccination

People aged 65 years and over, as well as those who will be turning 65 by March 31, 2025, are being encouraged to get their free flu vaccination this winter to help them stay well.

Flu is a highly contagious infection that anyone can catch, with many experiencing unpleasant symptoms such as a high temperature, body ache, headache, and sore throat. However, for vulnerable people, which includes those aged 65 and over, Flu can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia, and can even be fatal.

In West Northamptonshire we are seeing an increase in respiratory infections across all age groups, therefore we urge our residents who are eligible, to get their free flu vaccination. Last winter 23% of people aged 65 and above did not receive their vaccination, putting them at risk of being infected with Flu and developing complications.

Cllr Matt Golby, West Northamptonshire Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health said: “It is important that we all take steps to look after ourselves and protect our loved ones, especially over the colder months when we know illnesses spread more easily.

Elderly woman

"If you are eligible to receive free vaccinations, please take up this opportunity to not only protect you, but also those around you who may be vulnerable and at high risk of being infected.”

If you have not yet had your appointment, please speak to your GP or a participating local pharmacy to book an appointment.

If you are feeling unwell with symptoms of flu, or another respiratory infection , please contact professionals from the following services, who will provide the necessary advice on managing your symptoms and treatment options.

· NHS 111

· Call your GP

· Speak to your local pharmacy by phone

Those in this age group are also eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine as part of the national Winter programme. The COVID-19 vaccine can be safely co-administered with the flu vaccination, in one appointment.

For further details on, visit the West Northamptonshire Council website regarding Seasonal Flu (Influenza) at: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/infectious-diseases/seasonal-flu-influenza