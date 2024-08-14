Thousands attend successful Daventry Emergency Services Fun Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly 3,000 visitors of all ages enjoyed a day of entertainment and demonstrations in Daventry last week as part of the annual Operation Unite Emergency Services Fun Day.

Taking place at Danetre and Southbrook Learning Village on Wednesday 7 August, visitors enjoyed a range of free activities and saw demonstrations by emergency services teams, as well as stalls and games, a chance to see police and fire vehicles up-close, and free burgers and refreshments provided by the Rapid Relief Team.

The event was organised by the West Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership under the Daventry Operation Unite banner, which includes Northamptonshire Police, West Northamptonshire Council, Daventry Town Council, Cummins, DSLV and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisations attending on the day included Public Health, RE-Solve, the Emergency Service Cadets, GYM (Guiding Young Minds), Daventry Leisure Centre, Community First Responders, local housing associations and many more.

Cllr David Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Communities at WNC, said: "We're thrilled by the overwhelming turnout and positive feedback from this year's Operation Unite Fun Day in Daventry. It was a fantastic opportunity for the community to connect with our dedicated emergency services teams, learn about their critical work, and enjoy a day full of activities and demonstrations.

“This annual event truly highlights the strong partnerships we have in place across West Northamptonshire, and we look forward to continuing to build on this success in the years to come."