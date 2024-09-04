Therapy Dog "Hero" to help schools introduce their own Therapy Dogs

Animal Focused, a Northampton based provider of animal-assisted interventions, has announced the launch of a new online course designed to support schools in introducing their own therapy dogs.

This course, inspired by the heart-warming success of Animal Focused's own therapy dog, Hero, aims to guide schools through the process of setting up and integrating therapy dogs into their educational environment to improve student well-being and academic performance.

Hero, a trained therapy dog, has become a beloved figure at Animal Focused, offering comfort and companionship to students and teachers as well as care home residents.

Her calming presence and intuitive nature have significantly reduced stress and anxiety, promoting a positive and nurturing atmosphere. Seeing the profound impact Hero had on those around her, the team at Animal Focused realised the potential for therapy dogs to bring similar benefits to schools across the country.

Schools are being encouraged to use their own Therapy Dogs.

"Our experience with Hero has shown us just how powerful the presence of a therapy dog can be in a school setting," said Vicky Skinner, Animal Focused founder.

"She has inspired us to create a course that provides schools with the knowledge and tools they need to successfully introduce a therapy dog into their environment. We want to help schools create the same kind of safe, supportive and caring atmosphere that we have with our own clients."

Developed by qualified teachers and animal behaviourists the key features of the course include:

Understanding the Benefits: Detailed exploration of how therapy dogs can improve emotional regulation, reduce anxiety, and enhance social interactions among students.

Program Implementation: Step-by-step guidance on setting up a therapy dog program in schools, including downloadable policies, procedures and risk assessments.

Safety and Well-being: Comprehensive training on safeguarding practices to ensure the safety of students and therapy dogs, including managing allergies, phobias, and appropriate interactions and recognising when the dog needs a break.

"Many schools are now choosing to support learners with the introduction of the dogs in the classroom, but for these sessions to be most beneficial it is important the school is prepared, has thought about the desired outcomes and can make sure the dog is happy with its role.”

Vicky explained, “The course is designed to provide the essential information all schools need to run effective therapy dog sessions and we hope to inspire more schools to embrace the benefits of pet therapy and provide a supportive learning environment for all students."

For more information about the online course and to learn how your school can introduce a therapy dog, visitwww.animalfocused.co.uk/dogsinschools.