Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While other towns burned, Northampton held a street party. But did we just get lucky?

The last couple of weeks have been an anxious time for the United Kingdom. It has stirred up some powerful memories of the riots in 2011, following the killing of Mark Duggan in Tottenham. I remember being in Birmingham City Centre in the days after, my wife and I pushing our baby daughter (then less than a year old) after having a day-off lunch date and doing a little shopping. As the day wore on, and we passed through the entrance to the Bull Ring Centre, with its famous brown bull staring us down, we realised we were surrounded. A large group of 50-100 young people, faces covered, looking tense stood at one end of the street. We looked to the other, where riot police were arriving and forming a line covering one of the entrances to the shopping centre. We noticed a third street, open and without anyone occupying it, save some other shoppers who were all walking the same way, which was, essentially, away. We decided to join them and take a bus home, hoping that this would put enough distance between our young family and those who would spend the next hours trashing and looting their city. It was, but only by a few streets, and the violence would only abate when three young men died in the west of the city, horrifying the populus into staying at home.

When rumours on social media started to filter through of potential riots in Northampton, it was the day before I was due to go on holiday. Mindful of my very new curate, and the team of volunteers, I’d be leaving behind to hold the fort, I wrote a draft email giving instructions for what to do if things turned bad. It only stayed in my drafts box for a couple of hours. In the evening, a police superintendent called a community meeting, a gathering of influencers from across the town, as we discussed the law firm – specialists in immigration law – who had been targeted by a national campaign of faceless mendacity. We listened patiently, as the officers gently told us to stay home and let them handle it: this wasn’t local people coming out to protest, this was external actors trying to provoke a reaction from the town. In the shape of two people, now notoriously facing justice or doing time, they found their target audience. Just two, out of a population of a quarter-of-a-million. Still, the idea of trusting the police to confront hate-filled protestors, or the riots and looting that had disrupted so many towns and cities elsewhere, seemed to some very far-fetched. It’s an illustration of the trust that the police in Northamptonshire need to rebuild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As I watched, by now from a hotel room in Italy, what eventually happened on our streets, the story was more about dancing and peaceful resistance of the idea that Britain is closed to the stranger or refugee. A celebration of the town’s diversity, negatively punctuated by one or two illustrations that counter-protest is itself not immune to disorder. But the anxiety the threat of riot produced is worthy of some reflection, and the thought that it might just have been apathy that kept our town peaceful that night. We shall need to dig some deeply positive roots if we’re going to sustain the peace of a town which, thanks be to God, is showing signs of reinventing itself, and challenging the self-esteem problem that stops us from thinking that nothing good comes out of Northampton. Bravo, Northampton, for keeping the haters off the streets: now lets get on with loving the place where we live.