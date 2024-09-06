The Rev Oliver Coss Column: Accession Day

On Sunday it'll be two years since King Charles acceded to the throne. As churches pray for him and the nation this Sunday, what will we be asking?

This Sunday is Accession Day, the day when the late Queen Elizabeth passed into glory, and her son and heir became King. We will all have our way of marking this, perhaps beginning with reminders in the press of what happened during those eventful days in 2022, which will stir a variety of responses from the nostalgic to the disinterested. In churches we’ll observe an old custom of using the Accession Day prayers, appended to the end of the Book of Common Prayer, used in England, in various forms, since the 16th-century. Through those prayers we’ll pray for the Kings Majesty, remember with thanksgiving the life of the late Queen, and pray for peaceful waters ahead in our national life. It has been a hard and fractious summer. With all sorts of anxieties lying ahead in the future, it’s wise to take some time out to focus on the bigger picture, and to ask God’s help with all that is to come.

These are reminders of the traditions and customs of monarchy that were written into 2023’s Coronation Service, a restrained spectacle of British pageantry, Christian sacramentality, and of generous inclusion that transcended tribe and gathered people in an unusual way. It had been the aspiration of the King that, beyond the things that were being done to him as he was proclaimed, anointed, consecrated, and crowed, that it would also become a matter of the things that brought us together and the ways in which we can serve the places where we live and the people among whom we live. The gospel reading at the Coronation Service, excerpted from chapter 4 of St Luke’s gospel, related the visit of Jesus to Nazareth, the place where he had grown up and where he was well-known as the son of Joseph the Carpenter (rather than the itinerant prophet who called people, charismatically, to leave their old lives behind and follow him). Quoting the Old Testament prophet Isaiah, he read from the scriptures “the Spirit of the Lord is upon me, because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the broken-hearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised, to preach the acceptable year of the Lord.” We do not go to the trouble of anointing, consecrating and crowning a king as a mere sign of his royal dignity, but in order that he might serve those among and over whom he is set.

Much is required of him, but rarely do people go through life with such a precise sense of their purpose and vocation. We might all express that in different ways, but we shall always be enriched if we see clear exemplars around us of what it means to serve others, give ourselves for others, and to leave people at greater liberty than when first we found them. Accession Day is, in that way, less the prayer of a supplicant nation toward its head of state, and more the people of God seeking the pattern of Jesus Christ as it is worked out in the lowly and humble, in the high and mighty, and in the lives of us all.