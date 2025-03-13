The pie’s the limit: Care home residents celebrate British Pie Week

Celebrating British Pie Week at Elm Bank Care Home

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Elm Bank care home in Kettering had a fantastic time celebrating British Pie Week, surely one of the best weeks of the year!

Residents were joined by staff and pupils from Stone Lodge Therapeutic School for a morning of creating delicious sweet pies. British Pie Week is observed during the first week of March. It is a seven day period that allows all pie enthusiast to get together and create some delicious sweet and savoury pies. The residents were fully immersed in the morning, sharing recipes and stories of when they were younger and had families of their own. For all it was a morning of creating delicious sweet filled pies - this week has certainly been a veritable pie-filled feast!

Activities Co-ordinator Tina, said: “It was lovely to have the pupils and staff from Stone Lodge Therapeutic School join our residents for the morning. The intergenerational mix brings so much to all, the residents were so pleased to be able to share their stories of when they were young and the pies they made for their families”.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said, “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying activities that enrich their lives. It is so important here for us as a home to maintain our links with local schools, to see the engagement of on the faces of the residents was heart-warming”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.