The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Northampton raise £250 for KidsAid!
Principal Alistair from Spinney Hill was delighted with the support shown by his students, parents and staff last week, they really embraced the day with creative and vibrant style choices and he was very gratful for the donations provided.
The campaign was not just about changing clothes, but about changing lives. Change for KidsAid – is a fundraiser initiative that aims to empower students to make a positive impact while having fun and expressing themselves.
Every penny raised during Change for KidsAid will go towards life-changing therapeutic support for children and young people who have experienced trauma. It is all about young people coming together and changing lives in our community.
For more information about the support KidsAid offer the young people of Northamptonshire please visit thier website https://kidsaid.org.uk/
#CreatingChange: Together, we have the power to create transformative change in young lives.
