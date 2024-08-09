The Northampton Interfaith Forum condemns violence on our streets
Inspired by our ideals of ‘Respect, Understanding and Friendship’, we wish to express our solidarity with all those under attack or feeling threatened. We support the actions of the police in confronting those intent on breaking the law and fermenting racial hatred. We also appreciate the restraint shown by our different faith communities in Northampton in the face of racially-inspired provocation.
We have a record of good community relations in Northampton, and the current situation brings home the need to develop and strengthen those relationships, through dialogue, mutual respect and empathy. The Northampton Interfaith Forum will continue to work with others to promote community solidarity in our town. Why not join us? Our website is: www.niff.org.uk
