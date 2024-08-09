The Northampton Interfaith Forum condemns violence on our streets

By Daniel Tabor
Contributor
Published 9th Aug 2024, 15:35 GMT
The Northampton Interfaith Forum (NIFF) strongly condemns the recent outbreaks of violence, which have been directed at minority communities, places of worship, asylum seekers and refugees.

Inspired by our ideals of ‘Respect, Understanding and Friendship’, we wish to express our solidarity with all those under attack or feeling threatened. We support the actions of the police in confronting those intent on breaking the law and fermenting racial hatred. We also appreciate the restraint shown by our different faith communities in Northampton in the face of racially-inspired provocation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have a record of good community relations in Northampton, and the current situation brings home the need to develop and strengthen those relationships, through dialogue, mutual respect and empathy. The Northampton Interfaith Forum will continue to work with others to promote community solidarity in our town. Why not join us? Our website is: www.niff.org.uk

Related topics:Northampton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice