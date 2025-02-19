The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation launches epic 700KM cycle challenge, supporting communities in Northamptonshire and North-West Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On August 2nd, 2025, a team of brave cyclists will set off on The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation's 'Northampton to Belmullet Cycle 2025'.

This incredible six-day journey will cover over 700 kilometers across three countries, from Northampton Town Centre to the Irish coastal town of Belmullet, all to raise crucial funds for community projects in Northamptonshire and North-West Ireland.

The event will kick off on the 2nd of August 2025 at The Swan and Helmet Pub in Northampton, with participants cycling through Rugeley, Chester, and Holyhead during the first three days. Riders will then cross into Ireland, continuing their journey through Dublin, Trim, Ballaghaderreen, and finally reaching Belmullet on August 7th. Cyclists will experience breathtaking landscapes across both the British and Irish countryside, facing a true test of endurance and teamwork as they cover hundreds of kilometers on their bikes.

This incredible journey will raise crucial funds for communities in need. Seventy-five percent of the funds raised will go directly to The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, a Northamptonshire-based charity that began as a food bank during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the foundation has expanded its reach, providing essential wellbeing services. The foundation partners with over 90 local schools, groups, and service providers to deliver food parcels, social clubs, transportation services, home improvements, educational support, one-on-one assistance to vulnerable residents and more.

The Route Map

The remaining 25% of funds will be distributed among six charities in Belmullet and North-West Ireland, each dedicated to uplifting their communities:

Erris Youth Disability Network (EYDN) – Empowers young people with disabilities through mentoring, education, and employment programs.Erris Family & Community Support Centre (EFCSC) – Provides crucial family resources and support services to reduce social isolation.North-West STOP – Offers free, confidential mental health counseling to individuals at risk of suicide.Erris Heartbeat Defibrillator – Maintains and provides life-saving defibrillators and training for local residents.Cara Iorrais – Supports cancer patients and their families with emotional and practical assistance.CLG Béal an Mhuirthead – A Gaelic Athletic Association club promoting sports, fitness, and community engagement.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation still has a select few places available for this event, and are currently still accepting inquiries. For more information and to find out how to get involved, you can email them via: [email protected].