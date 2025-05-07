The Lewis Foundation receives a royal welcome at Buckingham Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lorraine and Lee Lewis, co-founders of Northampton-based cancer charity, The Lewis Foundation, were honoured guests at a royal reception at Buckingham Palace last week, hosted by Their Majesties The King and Queen.

The event recognised individuals and organisations across the UK making a significant impact in supporting people living with cancer in their communities.

The invitation came as a surprise to Lorraine, who initially questioned the authenticity of the email from the Palace. After confirming it was genuine, she discovered that The Lewis Foundation had been identified by the Royal Household for the remarkable work it does to help adult cancer patients, delivering over 2,000 free gift packs every month to 17 different hospitals across the region.

In addition to the co-founders, Natalie Dyball and Gillian Brothers, two long-standing volunteers from The Lewis Foundation, were also invited to attend the reception, in recognition of their unwavering support since the charity’s inception. Both have been involved in all aspects of the organisation’s work from its very early days and are considered part of the charity’s core family.

Lorraine and Lee outside Buckingham Palace.

Lorraine Lewis said: “To say we were completely overwhelmed is an understatement. Finding out that the work we do was being recognised at this level, that the Royal Family were researching us and the impact we’re making, was just unbelievable. It still feels surreal.”

“This moment wasn’t just about Lee and me; it’s for every volunteer, donor and supporter who has helped us provide comfort to those going through some of the toughest times in their lives. That’s why it was fantastic to be able to bring Natalie and Gill with us too.”

Speaking after the reception, Lee Lewis said: “Meeting His Majesty the King and being in the company of so many people doing extraordinary things was a deeply humbling and inspiring experience. This incredible honour reminds us that kindness and compassion don’t go unnoticed and it motivates us to keep doing everything we can to support people with dignity and love.”

Founded in 2016, The Lewis Foundation delivers over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands. The charity continues to grow thanks to community support and donations, and this recognition from Buckingham Palace is a new milestone in its journey to reach even more people.

For more information about The Lewis Foundation, visit: www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk