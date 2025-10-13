The joy of the brush for local care home residents

Community Matters

Residents at Brampton View Care Home in Northampton had a delightful afternoon exploring the world of watercolours and mixed mediums with the help of their dedicated activity team.

The room was filled with the joy of creativity as residents focused on painting a beautiful array of flowers, including lavender, roses, and tulips.

It was truly inspiring to see the residents fully immersed in their artwork, each stroke of the brush reflecting their determination and passion. Some chose to work with the fluidity of watercolours, while others experimented with acrylics, playing with colours and shapes to create their own unique pieces.

For some, the activity presented a challenge, but the resulting sense of accomplishment was immeasurable. One resident shared, "I initially found it frustrating as my hand wouldn't cooperate, but I'm proud of what I've achieved. Revisiting painting brought back joyful memories from my childhood."

Another resident was so engrossed in the activity that she continued painting well into the late afternoon, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to rediscover a long-lost passion.

During the session, residents and staff discussed the liberating concept that in art, there are no mistakes—only new, beautiful creations. Each piece was celebrated for its uniqueness and charm.

Elina House, General Manager, emphasised “ We are passionate about our activities and the importance of hosting events that welcome residents' families and friends to join in the home's life enrichment program”.

Sarah James, the Activity Coordinator, expressed the residents' enthusiasm for the Arts Class and announced plans for regular art sessions, providing more opportunities for residents to escape and unwind with paints and colours, creating their own masterpieces.