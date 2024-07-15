The impact of culture and community celebrated by The Albanian Cultural Association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Albanian Cultural Association run by Elona Latifi and her team, showcased the importance of heritage, culture and community at the Leicester Street Community Centre on Sunday.

The event was attended by Mayor Cllr Paul Joyce and Mayoress Mylissa Joyce who opened the performance, and presented certificates during the award ceremony which followed.

Founder, Elona Latifi said “It’s not just about having a place to meet with other Albanians and find emotional support by connecting with others who understand your experiences, but we also work to preserve the Albanian culture and heritage through dance, music and language within our children. It is important that they know where they have come from.”

UNESCO says “Heritage is our legacy from the past, what we live with today, and what we pass on to future generations. Our cultural and natural heritage are both irreplaceable sources of life and inspiration.”, and in terms of mental and emotional health, it can also give you a better understanding of the backdrop of who you are. This helps give us a sense of connection and identity.

The Albanian Cultural Association have also been running a language school for children, using drama and the arts to build confidence in speaking Albanian – and the event was co-hosted by some of the children speaking in both Albanian and English. David Sanderson, Trustee of CLICK Arts Foundation an East Midlands charity focused on supporting grassroots arts and heritage projects which grant funded the initial organisation of the language school said “It was wonderful to hear the children speak with confidence in both languages, and take so much joy in the performance of traditional dances.”

Elona added “We can sometimes forget how hard it can be for children – and their parents – to settle into a new community, and they are so focused on “fitting in”, that where they come from can get pushed aside, and yet, remembering your roots is important.”

The Albanian Cultural Association run events throughout the year including a celebration of Albanian Independence, Food Festivals and have participated in the Northampton Carnival. To find out more visit: https://albaniancommunityns.co.uk/