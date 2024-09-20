The Hope Centre's new harvest film shines light on sofa surfing, the hidden form of homelessness
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The newly released film features the heartfelt stories of Pablo and Jess, two young adults who found themselves homeless as teenagers. Through their personal stories, they describe the challenges they faced as they moved from house to house, often relying on the kindness of friends and extended family for a place to stay. Their courage in sharing their experiences offers a glimpse into the reality of sofa surfing—an experience many people might not recognize as homelessness.
The Hope Centre's goal with this film is to emphasize that homelessness is often temporary and can happen to anyone, regardless of age or background. By sharing the stories of Pablo and Jess, the charity hopes to foster empathy and understanding, especially among younger audiences, about the different forms homelessness can take.
"The film is a way to connect with young people and schools during the Harvest season, to help educate and raise awareness about the complexities of homelessness," said Kyra Williams, Marketing Manager at The Hope Centre. "Pablo and Jess's stories show that homelessness isn’t always visible, and it’s not always about sleeping rough on the streets. Sofa surfing is a hidden crisis that affects many young people in our community."
The film is being shown during school assemblies and church services throughout the Harvest season, aiming to inspire the community to support those in need. For 50 years, the Northampton Hope Centre has been dedicated to helping people facing homelessness, and hardship, meeting both crisis needs and supporting people in their journey into secure accommodation. The charity supports between 50 and 65 people a day at their homeless centre offering a range of vital services, to help people rebuild their lives.
To view the video and learn more about the Northampton Hope Centre’s work, visit Jess and Pablo's Story.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.