The Hope Centre celebrates Mother’s Day by unveiling an interactive art project at St. Peter & St Paul, Abington

Messages of Hope written on leaves.

The Hope Centre unveiled a spectacular wooden tree in the grounds of the Church of St. Peter & St. Paul in Abington Park on Sunday. The project called the ‘Tree of Hope’, is designed to raise awareness and foster community support for individuals facing hardship.

St. Peter & St Paul, Abington ‘The Church in the Park’, revealed the interactive art project in partnership with Northampton Hope Centre this weekend at their Mother’s Day service. The wooden tree stands at over 10ft tall, and its many branches are designed to support hundreds of ‘leaves’, each leaf sharing a short message of hope to individuals in the community facing hardship. Spanning the next 7 months, members of the public are encouraged to take part in the project, helping the art display evolve through the seasons of spring and summer ending at the churches’ Autumn Harvest festival.

The garden of the church also features stories of resilience and hope from individuals who have faced adversity in the local community. Revd. Jun Kim, the church’s Rector said “it’s such a wonderful project, we are encouraging everyone to get involved, come along to the church, write a message on one of our leaves and post it in the box. Over the next few months the tree will become a visual display of compassion towards people in the community who might be finding things difficult.”

The tree has been built with support from builder and designer Bob Keal from Bob’s Barn Creations, Jewson’s Market Harborough and with support from Event Trees, along with Pablo and the team from the woodworking group at Northampton Hope Centre. Kyra Williams, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at the Hope Centre said; “It’s been wonderful seeing this project come into fruition, the Hope Centre has a long history in Northampton helping people facing the most difficult times of their life and this project celebrates the compassion of the local community and their support towards the less fortunate. The success stories we see at the Hope Centre is testament to the value of compassion, and the importance of community in rebuilding lives.”

Tree of Hope with Leaves

The ‘Tree of Hope’ will be displayed in the church garden and will be on display throughout the summer. Everyone is welcome to visit the church to take part in the project.

For further information please visit the church or visit the Hope Centre’s website: www.northamptonhopecentre.org.uk