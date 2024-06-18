The Great Big Green Week 8-16 June with Towcester Evening WI
and live on Freeview channel 276
The WI had a very successful and varied week using money raised from their Show the Love Environmental Fair, held earlier in the year, to help various local projects:
· purchasing compost for Life @ no. 27 (helping people with their mental health) based in Towcester https://lifeatno27.com/
· purchasing electrical equipment for the Towcester Repair Shop at the Renew 169 Café. https://www.renew169.org.uk/
· donating money to Towcester Community Larder to help with the fight against Food Waste https://www.towfood.org.uk/
· donating money for a Theatre Production of “Rita Ranger’s Animal Amble”, held at the Towcester Watermeadows, to educate young children about our environment https://www.facebook.com/TowcesterEveningWI1971/
The theatre performances on Saturday were certainly a challenge with the weather – thunder, lightning, hailstones and heavy showers - but the show must go on and it was a great success!
Our thanks go to West Northamptonshire Council for leading this event and for the Laugh Out Loud Theatre Company https://www.loltheatre.co.uk/ for engaging the children and adults in an informative and amusing way. We would also like to thank the Rotary Club and CA-WN (Climate Action West Northants) for joining us to help deliver the green message.
All these local projects encompass many of the WI‘s Campaigns onissues that matter to women in our community:
Ø Clean Rivers for People and Wildlife
Ø Climate Change
Ø SOS for Honeybees
Ø End Plastic Soup
Ø Food Waste
Ø Repair, Recycle, Reuse
Ø Make Time for Mental Health
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.