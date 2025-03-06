The future treescape of West Northants marked with tree planting event

New initiatives will be rolled out across West Northants to plant trees, increase biodiversity and support the growth of wildlife and insects following the area’s new Tree and Woods Strategy being published.

The strategy sets out the vision for the future treescape of West Northamptonshire and has been shaped with the help of residents, businesses and other key stakeholders.

A launch event took place on Tuesday, 4 March with the local community, local school, Cabinet Member and officers of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) in attendance.

Those attending the event in Wootton took part in tree planting to mark the occasion with the trees being funded by the Resilience and Innovation Northants (RAIN) project – a holistic initiative that involves working with local communities in the Wootton Brook area of Northampton to develop flood resilience within the community and in individual properties.

The RAIN project is funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) as part of the £200 million Flood and Coastal Innovation Programmes which is managed by the Environment Agency. The programmes will drive innovation in flood and coastal resilience and adaption to a changing climate.

WNC recognises that well planted and enhanced tree and woodland cover can deliver vital environmental, social and economic benefits and the strategy outlines how it will manage, protect and expand tree cover for the next twenty years.

Cllr Rebecca Breese, WNC’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Recycling and Waste said: “Tree planting aids biodiversity so it is great news that we’ve been able to plant these trees in Wootton with the help of the important RAIN project, and that a further 700 trees were planted recently in Parklands open space.

“This strategy will set out how the future treescape of West Northamptonshire will look, as well as how we will collaborate with partners and the wider community to ensure that that we will manage, protect and enhance our environment.”

The trees in Parklands were planted thanks to WNC receiving just over £37,000 from DEFRA’s Coronation Living Heritage Fund for the purchase and maintenance of the trees. The project aims to create a mini forest and was done by the local community group, Parklands Primary School, Nationwide Building Society and and Idverde with the aid of the Council’s Park Rangers.

An action plan for the Tree and Wood Strategy will be published shortly and reviewed every five years. To find out more and view the strategy please visit the Council’s website: www.westnorthants.gov.uk/tree-and-hedgerow-protection/tree-and-woods-strategy