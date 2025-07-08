The Frank Bruno Foundation proud to support the Armed Forces

By Lisa Calvert
Contributor
Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:39 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2025, 10:52 BST
Frank Bruno MBE and Major Lauren Taylor signing The Armed Forces Covenantplaceholder image
Frank Bruno MBE and Major Lauren Taylor signing The Armed Forces Covenant
Local charity, The Frank Bruno Foundation, a mental health and wellbeing charity based at Standens Barn, Northampton, were honoured to welcome Major Lauren Taylor (XO), along with Mr Jim Wright (FCILT-FCIHT), Kirstie, the Regional Employer Engagement Director and James with members of the Sea and Marine Cadet Troup, and Mr Stewart Thorpe, Communications Manager of the East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association to the signing of The Armed Forces Covenant.

By signing the Armed Forces Covenant The Frank Bruno Foundation are committing to ensure those who serve, or have served, and their families, are treated fairly.

The Frank Bruno Foundation are proud to support the Armed Forces Community and were grateful to their invited guests for coming along to support and witness their signing.

The Frank Bruno Foundation has been supporting the Community through their Round by Round Programmes supporting young people and adults who are struggling with early stage mental ill health.

Frank Bruno MBE, Major Lauren Taylor and FBF Team, supported by Sea and Marine Cadetsplaceholder image
Frank Bruno MBE, Major Lauren Taylor and FBF Team, supported by Sea and Marine Cadets

For more information please contact: The Frank Bruno Foundation, The Round by Round Centre, Walledwell Court, Standens Barn, Northampton NN3 9TW by emailing [email protected] or calling 01604 434414.

Photographs by Rich Purvis of RJP Photography UK

