The Frank Bruno Foundation proud to support the Armed Forces

Frank Bruno MBE and Major Lauren Taylor signing The Armed Forces Covenant

Local charity, The Frank Bruno Foundation, a mental health and wellbeing charity based at Standens Barn, Northampton, were honoured to welcome Major Lauren Taylor (XO), along with Mr Jim Wright (FCILT-FCIHT), Kirstie, the Regional Employer Engagement Director and James with members of the Sea and Marine Cadet Troup, and Mr Stewart Thorpe, Communications Manager of the East Midlands Reserve Forces and Cadets Association to the signing of The Armed Forces Covenant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By signing the Armed Forces Covenant The Frank Bruno Foundation are committing to ensure those who serve, or have served, and their families, are treated fairly.

The Frank Bruno Foundation are proud to support the Armed Forces Community and were grateful to their invited guests for coming along to support and witness their signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Frank Bruno Foundation has been supporting the Community through their Round by Round Programmes supporting young people and adults who are struggling with early stage mental ill health.

Frank Bruno MBE, Major Lauren Taylor and FBF Team, supported by Sea and Marine Cadets

For more information please contact: The Frank Bruno Foundation, The Round by Round Centre, Walledwell Court, Standens Barn, Northampton NN3 9TW by emailing [email protected] or calling 01604 434414.

Photographs by Rich Purvis of RJP Photography UK