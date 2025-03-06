In 1966 The Express Lift Company in Northampton at their Abbey Works factory manufactured six lifts for installation in the Merlin Hotel located in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A popular 700 room four star hotel. At the time, upon completion of construction, the tallest building in the city.

Those state-of-the-art Express Lifts, configured as a six-car group, each with a load capacity of 1500lbs served twenty floors and ran at 600 feet per minute. The drive system utilised a DC gearless motor with individual generator sets to produce the DC power, and on the control side—using a multitude of electro-magnetic relays, contactors and inductive sensors—the Express Lift MK 4 control system. These six lifts went into service in 1969.

In 1992 the hotel underwent an ownership change and became the Concorde Hotel KL. A controller upgrade in 1993 saw the six lifts fitted with the Express Lift VVT ETQ600 electronic control system. This upgrade eliminated the GEC (General Electric Company) manufactured generator sets changing to static thyristor convertor, also by GEC. The automatic control systems for each lift, along with the group despatch control, went full electronic. For that period in the evolution of elevator controls, a considerable space and energy saving.

Since that upgrade, other than some décor changes to the lift cabins, and a door control upgrade in 2014, these six Express lifts, to date still operate smoothly, with millions of journeys travelled. Malaysia has strict rules and regulations governing lifts. Government inspectors inspect them annually. They always pass the rigorous safety checks allowing the renewal of the operator’s licence.

Express Lifts, 58 years of service and still going.

These six lifts were the first Express lifts to be sold to Malaysia, and whilst many orders followed, after 55 years of continuous operation, they are now the only ones still in service.

That these lifts are still running, providing safe vertical transportation for the hotel and its international clientele is testament to the skill of all those that worked for Express Lifts at Abbey Works, St James, Northampton. The design, quality of manufacturing, and workmanship has stood the test of time.

As a sign of the times, new lifts today, with their compact electronic controls, miniature drive motors, and smartphone diagnostics, for the most part manufactured in China, barely last 10 years. But these sturdy reliable, made in England, Express Lifts, with a little bit of lift engineering knowledge, loving care along with routine maintenance allows these lifts to serve the hotel and their guests.

Richard Draper

Express Lift Indentured Apprentice. September 1972 intake. Northampton born, December 1955.

Fifty-two years in the lift industry. And still maintaining one of the few remaining Express Lift installations in service overseas.