The Disney Pixar collectibles that could be worth a fortune according to storage experts
Disney & Pixar movies have become defining cornerstones of each generations’ childhoods, with each era seeing its own range of collectible memorabilia. Following the release of the latest Pixar movie, Inside Out 2, storage experts at Extra Room wanted to look at the Disney & Pixar collectibles found in storage that could be of value.
As most Pixar films go on to become cult classics, it is no surprise that their coordinating merchandise can fetch large sums of money when resold. If you have items in your possession that you think could be valuable, be sure to preserve them and do your research to see what the online resale value is. Limited edition items in particular can command high prices. Take a look at some of the highest priced Pixar items we found below:
Toy Story - Limited edition Pizza Planet Truck £1,700
Renowned from the original Toy Story movie, this Pizza Planet truck replicates the one seen on screen. The truck has become so iconic within the franchise, it has become an easter egg featured within multiple Pixar movies for fans to spot. This model is second hand and still commands a price tag of around £1,700, proving the high price tags specialist Pixar items can fetch.
Pixar - replica lamp £433
The Pixar lamp is another item which has become synonymous with the famous studio, most notably remembered from Toy Story movies. It makes complete sense for the studio to release a range of real life lamps in the image of the recognised animation, although these models are rare and difficult to procure. There are a small number available to buy on online marketplaces, selling in the range of £433.
Inside Out - Funko Pop! Bing Bong - £786
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of Disney and Pixar themed Funko Pops to collect, although some are more in demand and rarer than others. Looking at the Inside Out franchise, it’s interesting to note that the main characters received lower asking prices than the character Bing Bong, who clearly had a more lasting impression on screen. One signed Funko Pop! of Bing Bong is listed online for an impressive £786.
Cars - Hot Wheels Motor Speedway Set - £2,126
Even though the original Cars movie was released in 2006, the franchise has gone on to span sequels and has been featured in Disneyland theme parks across the globe. This prolonged interest has led to select items holding good value over the years. This particular set is a rare find, the listing notes that it is typical for pieces to be swapped out for fakes, showing the demand for authentic editions. This set is a Hot Wheels collaboration listed for around £2,126, featuring 36 Cars characters from the feature films.
Toy Story - Loungefly Army Men Sequin backpack £1,890
Loungefly backpacks have become the hallmark of a trip to a Disneyland Resort. The brand produces hundreds of different styles of bags themed around every Disney or Pixar franchise. For avid fans, it has become a sport to collect as many bags as possible, with exclusive releases and special edition bags reselling for high prices. This special edition Toy Story bag is themed around the toy soldiers, complete with camouflage print and is listed for a whopping £1,890 online.
Monster’s Inc. - Loungefly character print backpack £1,220
Another Pixar Loungefly bag in your collection that could be worth a small fortune is this special Monster’s Inc. printed bag. This bag is one of the rarer finds from the beloved Pixar movie and there are several listed on online marketplaces for over £1,000 each. Bags in better condition, from smoke-free homes and lesser worn can expect to fetch higher prices.
Ratatouille - Chef Remy utensil holder £780
The Ratatouille movie from 2007 has inspired the production of a whole range of kitchen and food-inspired items to buy. From chef hats to recipe books, you can find a lot of items on the official Disney store. Some items, however, are harder pressed to get hold of, as this Chef Remy utensils holder shows. A rarer find from the range of Ratatouille merchandise, this kitchen accessory is selling for £780 online.
Mark Simpson, Director at Extra Room, shared the below advice for finding old valuables in your home:
“If you stumble across items you’ve kept stored that you think could be worth something you should first look online to benchmark how common your item is and whether there’s online demand for it. If you think you have a collectible on your hands, find a specialist in the subject area of your item to get it appraised and valued. When storing items that you think could accrue in value over time, be sure to keep them in any original boxes or packaging as this will increase their value further. Store these inside sturdy boxes to protect your items from outside damage and interference. This will also keep dust away. Your items should be kept away from natural light to stop bleaching from the sun and be kept in a controlled environment to reduce the risk of damp or mould.”
