The culture of dying matters, says hospice during Dying Matters Awareness Week

Cynthia Spencer Hospice is inviting the Northamptonshire community to join the conversation about death, dying, and grief in ways that resonate with them during this year’s Dying Matters Awareness Week (5–11 May).

The national campaign, led by Hospice UK, encourages open and honest discussions about end-of-life experiences.

This year’s theme, The Culture of Dying Matters, delves into the diverse ways communities across the UK discuss, navigate, and commemorate death and dying, while emphasising the shared emotions that connect us all in grief and loss.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice Matron, Laura Marlton said: “The care that we offer at Cynthia Spencer hospice does not just focus on physical symptoms, we work with our patients and those who are important to them to offer and provide care that supports spiritual, cultural and emotional needs.

“We do this in partnership with our patient, those who are important to them and the wider community within Northamptonshire to ensure our care meets psychological, spiritual and physical needs.”

Chris White, Senior Digital Marketing & Campaign Manager at Hospice UK, said: “Talking about death and dying is never easy, but it’s vital. Honest and timely conversations can ensure that people get the support they need and help loved ones better understand their wishes.

“This Dying Matters Awareness Week, we’re focusing on the diverse cultural approaches to death and dying within the UK and how those perspectives can inspire more open, meaningful discussions in every community.

“We hope that by sharing and learning from these experiences, we can create a society where talking about death is less of a taboo and where everyone feels empowered to have these conversations.”

Cynthia Spencer Hospice recommend everyone completes an Advance Care Plan in order to provide clear instructions if you’re unable to speak for yourself or in the event of your death.

An Advance Care Plan offers people the opportunity to plan their future care and support, including medical treatment, while they have the capacity to do so.

Palliative Care Nurse Specialist Amanda Taylor said: “I think it is important on every level for the whole of the population to talk about death and dying. To talk about and plan in advance what you would prefer, as you never know what the future holds.

“If you have conversations early on it becomes part of your family language and if a crisis does happen you don’t have the added burden of making these decisions.”

To find out more about how to talk about death and how to make an Advance Care Plan, visit https://cynthiaspencer.org.uk/how-to-talk-about-death-and-dying/