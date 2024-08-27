The Caribbean comes to Northampton care home

Carnival Celebrations

Staff and residents at Brampton View care home in Northampton, have decorated their home and garden to re-create the atmosphere of the Notting Hill Carnival this August. Staff and residents have had a fantastic time experiencing all the Caribbean flavours of the carnival from street food to cocktails and live music, there has been a real carnival vibe at the home.

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual Caribbean festival featuring sound systems and parade bands that has taken place since the mid-1960s on the streets of London around Notting Hill and Ladbroke Grove. Many residents have enjoyed visiting the carnival in years gone by and so the home’s activities team wanted to try to recreate its style by bringing the carnival to Northampton.

Mo Masedi, General Manager at the home, said: “Our residents love any excuse for a party so when we told them we were going to have our own version of the Notting Hill Carnival, they couldn’t wait! Lots of our staff and residents can remember visiting the carnival over the years and they have all had a fantastic time reminiscing about their trips and escapades!”

Janet, a resident at Brampton View Care Home commented: “I can remember going to the Notting Hill Carnival many times over the years, I always had a great time watching the parade in the sunshine and sampling all the different types of food on offer. It is such a vibrant, colourful event.”