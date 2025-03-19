The bold new vision for West Northamptonshire moves forward

Plans for a stronger, more connected, and more prosperous West Northamptonshire have taken a significant step forward as the One West Northamptonshire Plan progresses towards adoption.

The plan is a single vision and a commitment to a single set of outcomes across our area, in tandem with partners. Together we will tackle shared challenges, deliver key priorities and drive real improvements across our area for the benefit of residents.

Through this plan we are committed to creating a better future for everyone, ensuring that West Northamptonshire remains a great place to live, work, and visit and one that continues to grow and thrive by:

Supporting communities – strengthening local services, improving health and well-being, and enhancing community connections.

Creating more opportunities – fostering skills, employment, and business growth.

Investing in infrastructure – improving roads, transport, housing, and public spaces.

Protecting the environment – working towards a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.

Our vision

Following an extensive consultation process, the Plan was endorsed at this week’s Cabinet meeting and will go before Full Council for consideration next week.

" The One West Northamptonshire Plan is a vision that commits this Council to working with our key partners in new and ambitious ways to shape the future of our area. I want to thank every individual, business, and organisation that contributed to this consultation.

“Your voices have been invaluable in shaping this Plan, and your continued involvement will be key to making it a success. Together, we will harness the opportunities for growth, create a thriving economy, and improve prosperity for everyone who calls West Northamptonshire home."

The Council will continue to work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to ensure this Plan delivers on its promises. For the latest updates on next steps and to learn how you can help shape West Northamptonshire’s future, please visit One West Northants Plan.