The Big Help Out is back for 2024

In his coronation speech King Charles III paid tribute to the British tradition of giving back and volunteering across our communities. As part of the celebrations, we saw the birth of the Big Help Out, the coronation bank holiday which saw 7 million people across the nation take part in volunteering activities.

The Big Help Out is back in 2024 as part of Volunteering Week which is celebrating its 40th anniversary in June. During 7th – 9th June community groups and charities across Northamptonshire will be putting on activities and events for local residents of any age and stage to connect with their local community, build friendships, skills and experience and give back to our wonderful county.

Millions of people volunteered during the pandemic, but there has been a significant decline in volunteer numbers since. Big Help Out is an attempt to respond to this challenge and help support local charities and volunteer groups and projects recruit the volunteers that will help them continue to provide great activities and services across their town, village, neighbourhood or estate as well as benefiting those volunteers with training and CV development, new skills, social connection, good health and wellbeing and a sense of purpose though supporting a cause you may care about.

You can take part in the Big Help Out weekend either sign up your group, charity or business or find out about Northamptonshire events and activities and sign up to volunteer via the Big Help Out website and app: https://www.thebighelpout.org.uk/volunteer/

Northampton Carnival is taking part in the Big Help Out

At Northamptonshire Community Foundation this is the second year we have supported the Big Help Out in partnership with the Lord Lieutenancy’s Office, local unitary authorities and key volunteer specialist charities such as Voluntary Impact Northamptonshire, Daventry Volunteer Centre, Groundworks, SNVB (South Northamptonshire Volunteer Bureau) and Northamptonshire Sport.

We will also be promoting our Rose of Northamptonshire Awards and encouraging everyone across the weekend to nominate an unsung hero or community champion who volunteers in your local community and deserves recognition: https://www.ncf.uk.com/our-work/rose-of-northamptonshire-awards

We want to help attract new residents to volunteering and support some brilliant local charities and groups as well as celebrate the role that volunteering plays within British Society. Local groups and organisations with events and activities with volunteering taster opportunities that will be taking part across the Big Help Out weekend include Northampton Carnival, Open Garden Oundle, Baby Basics Northampton, Hemmingwell Community Fun Day, Guide Dogs Big Help Out Event, Off The Streets and Critical Bleed Training, Crick Woodlands, Springs Family Centre Volunteer Fair, Brackley Community Larder, St Andrews Healthcare and Middleton Cheyney Playing Fields to name just a few. Each will be offering a range of activities and events to take part in.