The BBQ was out for care home residents as chefs cooked up a feast for lunch

Chefs from Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering cook up a delicious BBQ lunch for residents.

The residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering got their sun hats on, sun cream on and tucked in to a spectacular BBQ lunch cooked up by the homes talented chefs.

Everyone loves a good old BBQ and it was the perfect weather for all to enjoy the warm sun and the homes beautiful gardens. The chefs at the home lit the BBQ and cooked up what was truly an amazing lunch for all the residents. The mood was relaxed, with music playing in the background, the birds singing and the wonderful smell of BBQ food in the air. All of the residents at Elm Bank care home enjoy the wonderful outdoor garden space the home has to offer, and it was simply a joy to be entertained with good food and music in the surroundings.

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said: “It was a lovely way for us to start the summer off, we have a great team here at the home that work so hard together to ensure that all our residents enjoy the things they love. We make everything all-inclusive and cater for everyone, not everyone wanted to be outside so they enjoyed a BBQ in the comfort of the beautiful dining rooms or their room. Our chefs really did cook up a delicious BBQ”.

Marvellous Bindura, General Manager said: “It is lovely to see our residents enjoying their BBQ lunch in the homes gardens. The sun was out and the birds were singing, it was just great to be out in the fresh air surrounded with the smell of beautiful flowers, and the sound of music and a tasty BBQ lunch. The gardens at the home are beautiful space for all of us to enjoy and we all try to get outside as much as possible throughout the year”.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.