The Arc Cinema and Cozy Crew Club Present: A Special Parent and Baby Screening of 'It Ends with us'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Arc Cinema is teaming up with Cozy Crew Club, the celebrity-loved baby clothing and accessory brand! Join us for a special parent and baby screening of 'It Ends with Us,' where parents can enjoy this new release in a comfortable environment surrounded by fellow parents and their newborns. Cozy Crew Club will also be on-site, offering their stylish products for purchase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Arc Cinema is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with the renowned Cozy Crew Club, a baby clothing and accessory business beloved by celebrities and their adorable children, including Molly-Mae Hague and her daughter Bambi, Billie Shepherd and her daughter Margot, and Lindsay Lohan and her son Luai.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the 9th of August, The Arc Cinema will host a special parent and baby screening of the highly anticipated film "It Ends with Us," starring Blake Lively. This unique event is designed to allow parents to enjoy a film they have been looking forward to seeing in the comfort of other parents and their newborn babies. We understand that cinema trips can be challenging with newborns, so we aim to solve this problem by creating a comfortable and enjoyable movie experience. The screening will feature dimmed lights and lowered sound to create a soothing atmosphere that caters specifically to the needs of parents with babies.

The Cozy Crew Club will be set up in our lobby, offering an array of cute and high-quality baby clothing and accessories. Known for their stylish and comfortable designs, Cozy Crew Club's products have become a favourite among celebrity parents and are sure to delight attendees.

"This event is all about creating a welcoming and relaxing environment for parents and their babies," said Wendy Goldie. "We are excited to partner with Cozy Crew Club to offer not only a great movie experience but also the chance for parents to browse and purchase fantastic baby clothing. It's a wonderful opportunity for parents to connect, shop, and enjoy a film together."