The Air Ambulance Service announces another busy year of missions

The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) and Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) – operated by The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS) - have marked a significant year in 2024, responding to a combined total of 3,779 potentially lifesaving missions across their five counties and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite ongoing economic challenges, the charity has remained unwavering in its commitment to providing vital pre-hospital care, with both helicopters and critical care cars deployed in urgent, life-threatening situations. The year’s operations reflect a continued high demand for services, with DLRAA responding to 2,046 missions and WNAA attending 1,733.

The highest number of callouts were recorded in Leicestershire and Rutland, which saw 837 missions, followed by Derbyshire with 625 callouts, Warwickshire with 465, and Northamptonshire with 457. A further 551 incidents were responded to across the West Midlands, 565 across Nottinghamshire, and 107 in Lincolnshire. Many more incidents were attended to in neighbouring counties as part of essential ‘mutual aid’ collaborations with other emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As in previous years, the largest category of incidents attended were medical emergencies, which accounted for 36% of missions. The ‘other’ category, which includes incidents such as assaults, self-harm, and mental health-related callouts, was second at 26%. Road Traffic Collisions made up 24%, with falls (9%), sports injuries (3%), and industrial accidents (2%) also forming key parts of the mission categories.

WNAA

“This year has been another one of remarkable achievement for The Air Ambulance Service,” said Chris Bailey, Associate Director of Operations. “Our teams have gone above and beyond in responding to the high number of callouts, and the support we continue to receive from our local communities, partners, and donors has been crucial in making that possible.

“We’re incredibly proud of the impact we’ve had in 2024. Our amazing doctor, paramedic and pilot teams have been involved in missions requiring complex clinical interventions, as well as providing lifesaving care in some of the most challenging environments imaginable. As a charity, we remain focused on the future, committed to continuing to improve the services we provide, and ensuring we’re always there when people need us the most,” Bailey added.

A notable achievement last year was the historic milestone of TAAS’ first-ever all-female crew for a mission, which included a doctor, critical care paramedic and pilot. This landmark event highlighted the diverse and talented individuals behind the lifesaving service and marked an exciting step in the charity’s ongoing journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2024 was also a year of innovation and excellence. The clinical ‘Blood on Board’ poster won recognition at the East Midlands Trauma Conference, and the charity’s research was presented at several major conferences across the country, all in support of improving pre-hospital care.

TAAS critical care crew

The Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) also received an ‘Outstanding’ Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating, further validating the hard work, dedication, and exceptional care provided by the crews.

Other highlights from the year include the launch of leading-edge Surgical Skills Training Days, recognition at the AAUK Conference & Awards, where the charity was shortlisted for four prestigious awards, and a special recognition of the Clinical Liaison Officer for Excellence in the Community.

Chris Bailey concluded: “As we continue to enhance and improve our services in all areas, we remain resolute in our mission to deliver the highest standard of critical care and maintain the outstanding levels of recognised care we provide. This year, like every year, our teams will be out there – 365 days a year, 24 hours a day – saving lives and offering support to those who need it most. However, to continue providing this vital service, we still need the support of our loyal supporters. Each mission costs £2,300, and it is through the public’s generosity that we can continue saving lives. We are incredibly proud of the work we do, and we thank our supporters for enabling us to keep our service running.”