Tesco shopper selects Happy Days Children’s Charity to receive a £5,000 donation

Happy Days Children’s Charity was one of three local charities that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

Rob Cox, Fundraising and Marketing Manager at Happy Days Children’s Charity, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been nominated for a Golden Grant and are so grateful not only to the Tesco customer who chose us, but to Tesco Stronger Starts as a whole for their support. As well as being able to help bring an amazing theatre day to the children at a local special educational needs school, we'll now be able to organise special, memorable days for so many more children in the area living with real life challenges. Thank you, Tesco Stronger Starts!”

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the country took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.