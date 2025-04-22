Tesco gives customers the chance to support food allergy research with Free From product purchases

The money raised from purchases will help The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation improve the lives of millions of people in the UK

During Allergy Awareness Week (21st - 28th April), supermarket giant will donate money from purchases of its Free From range to The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

For the sixth year running, Tesco is partnering with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, the UK’s food allergy charity, to promote awareness of food allergies.

From the 21st to the 28th of April, during Allergy Awareness Week, Tesco will donate 10p from the sale of over 151 Tesco Free From and Tesco allergy medication products bought in store or online to Natasha’s Foundation. Customers will also have the opportunity to round up their shopping to the nearest £1 at self-service checkouts in the UK from the 21st of April to the 4th of May.

All the money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to improve the lives of millions of people in the UK affected by food allergies.

The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation was set up in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse OBEs following the tragic loss of their 15-year-old daughter Natasha, who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette containing sesame seeds that were not listed on the packaging.

Through campaigning, education and research, the charity’s mission is to #MakeAllergyHistory, in particular food allergy. Natasha’s Foundation is the only allergy charity dedicated to medical research. It wants to understand what is causing the dramatic rise in allergic disease - and develop ways to prevent, treat and ultimately eradicate it.

With support from Tesco, Natasha’s Foundation launched Allergy School earlier this year, a national, educational programme that offers nurseries, primary schools, and out-of-school clubs looking after children aged 3 to 11 free, expert-led resources to create inclusive and safe environments for children with food allergies.

Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBEs, founders of The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, said: “We’d like to thank Tesco and its customers for their continued support of Natasha’s Foundation. Food allergies are not a choice or lifestyle preference, they are a serious, unpredictable medical condition that impacts the lives of millions of people in this country. For some, they are life-threatening.

Previous donations from Tesco have helped us to raise awareness and understanding of food allergies, fund medical research and be a voice for the allergy community. Thank you for your on-going support and allowing us to continue this important work to improve the lives of people with food allergies.”

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, said: “We know customers are concerned about the potential dangers of food allergies, so we are proud to be working with the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation to raise awareness and fund potentially life-changing research.

“There is a wide range of products in our Free From range, from meals and desserts to snacks, all created with great taste but without any of the allergens. We welcome any shoppers to try these products or kindly round up their shopping at the self-service tills to help raise money for a fantastic cause.”

Some of the products available in the Tesco Free From range include Tesco Finest Rigatoni Pasta, Tesco Free From Quiche Lorraine, Tesco Free From Red Berry Granola, Tesco Free From Confetti Cake and Tesco Free From Pepperoni Pizza.

For more information on products available in the Tesco Free From range and for milk, egg, gluten and wheat free recipe ideas, please visit www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/zone/freefrom