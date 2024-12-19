Tell us your views about early years and wraparound childcare

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is calling on parents, guardians, and education providers to share their experiences and needs regarding childcare in the area.

This feedback is crucial for our annual Childcare Sufficiency Assessment, which ensures we meet our legal obligation to provide sufficient and affordable childcare.

We are carrying out a survey to ensure that WNC has the right level of childcare for children up to 14 years old, or up to 25 years old for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). This assessment helps us identify gaps in the childcare market by comparing the supply of childcare with the demand.

We’d like to hear from parents, guardians, and carers of children up to 14 years old, or 25-year-olds with SEND, who use any type of childcare, including early years and wraparound care, to participate in our survey. Your input is vital in helping us understand the local childcare needs.

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families, and Education at West Northamptonshire Council said: "We value the insights of our community and it is important that family's and carers share their thoughts to help us to shape this provision and ensure that we provide high-quality childcare that meets the needs of all families in West Northamptonshire."

You can complete the survey online by clicking the link here. If you require the survey in another format, please contact us via email at: [email protected]. The deadline for responding to this consultation is midnight, Sunday 19 January 2025.

The information gathered will be reported to elected council members and published on the West Northamptonshire Council website. It will inform our Childcare Sufficiency Assessment, which will be presented to Cabinet in September 2025. This assessment will guide our planning to ensure there are enough high-quality childcare places available at the right times and locations.

The Childcare Sufficiency Assessment will be available in December 2025 on our Childcare Sufficiency Assessment webpage.